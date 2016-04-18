Frank Pepe’s White Clam Pizza

Servings: 2

Total: 45 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

1 basic pizza dough recipe

177 grams grated Pecorino Romano

2 grams dried oregano

36 littleneck clams, shucked

4 garlic cloves, minced

118 grams extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

1. Place a pizza stone under the broiler and heat for 30 minutes.

2. Change the temperature to 500°F|260°C. Divide dough into 2 equal sized balls. On a lightly floured surface and working with one ball of dough at a time, roll dough into an 10-inch circle about 1/4-inch thick. Transfer dough to a semolina-dusted pizza peel and sprinkle with about half each of the cheese, oregano, clams, and garlic. Drizzle with half of the olive oil and transfer the pizza to the oven.

3. Bake until golden brown and bubbling, about 10 to 15 minutes. Let the pizza rest for a few minutes before slicing. Repeat with remaining dough and toppings.

From The Pizza Show: New Haven