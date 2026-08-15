Frankie Valli Refuses To Hang It up at 92, Disputes Retirement Announcement

Legendary Four Seasons singer Frankie Valli is retiring, or so we thought. Earlier this week, what appeared to be a retirement announcement on Facebook. “He has millions of fans who love him dearly. He is now 92 years old. In his illustrious career, he has sold over 100 million records, R&R Hall of Fame. He will now retire. We will always have special memories of Frankie Valli. He has reached a place in his life where his family is there to love, cherish, and be there for him.”

Frankie Valli followed up with his own post on Instagram. “In spite of what you might have heard, I am not retired. – Frankie.” The iconic singer was quick to shut down any sort of retirement announcement.

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Due to this, Frankie’s brother Bobby amended his original message. He replaced “he will not retire” with “In my humble opinion, there is a possibility he will stop touring.” Again, Bobby updated the message once more, replacing that line with “We are all hoping for a speedy recovery and that he can continue to tour and perform.”

In May, Frankie Valli Canceled His Remaining 2026 Performances

On August 14, Bobby Valli posted an apology. “I apologize; I was misinformed. I was under the impression my brother Frankie was retiring.” The next day, Bobby added, “If I misled or offended anyone, once again I apologize.”

In May, Frankie Valli announced he would be cancelling the remainder of his 2026 concerts. His representative confirmed, “He realized he needed to take a break and get his health in order.” Ultimately, she emphasized that the singer is expecting to perform in 2027.

Frankie’s brother continues to wish the “Sherry” singer a speedy recovery. As Valli’s health issues haven’t been publicly disclosed, it is still unclear what this entails. He has noticeably struggled to perform for years, leading many fans to be concerned for his well-being. I have to admit, his relentlessness is admirable, to say the least.

Valli’s 75-year career dates back to the early 1960s. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons penned 29 top-40 hits, with six No. 1 hits. As a solo artist, Valli earned two No. 1 hits in the 1970s, “My Eyes Adored You” and “Grease”. Additionally, his origin story with the Four Seasons has been adapted into a Broadway musical titled Jersey Boys. This resulted in a 2014 film of the same name, directed by Clint Eastwood.

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