Fraser Anning Declared Bankrupt on the Anniversary of Being Egged

Last year, on March 16, controversial far-right Australian senator Fraser Anning—infamous for his hardline views on “non-European” immigration and for general xenophobic bullshit—was egged in the head.

Anning was speaking at a political meeting in the wake of the Christchurch shootings, pointing to Muslim immigration as “the real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets”, when then-17-year-old Will Connolly—since dubbed “Egg Boy”—smashed a raw goog on the back of his skull. For the not insignificant number of people who wanted to see the former One Nation member get his comeuppance on a public stage, this was a momentous occasion. Shortly thereafter, adding insult to injury, Anning was voted out of office and promptly disappeared from Australia’s collective consciousness. Until now.

Videos by VICE

Yesterday, on the one-year anniversary of his unceremonious egging, Anning was officially declared bankrupt. NewsCorp reports that the Federal Court handed down an order winding up the estate of William Fraser Anning on Monday afternoon, as part of Anning’s ongoing dispute with Adelaide and Bendigo Bank, which was chasing $185,000 in debt. It’s thought that the debt is related to Anning’s investment in a failed agribusiness scheme, according to the ABC.The date of his bankruptcy was ordered to be set to July 15, 2019.

Anning’s battle with bankruptcy has been going on for some time, with the proceedings predating his entry into parliament in 2016. He’d previously entered into a confidential agreement with his creditors to stay the bankruptcy proceedings, but once he was driven out of parliament they recommenced.

The costs of the court, totalling $12,400, have also been set against Anning’s estate. It’s understood the disgraced politician has been living in the United States with his family since failing to be reelected.

Follow Gavin on Twitter or Instagram