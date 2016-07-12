Extremely Summer Voice: Listen to This Jangly-Ass Song from Fraternal Twin Called “False Alarm”



Photo by Matthew James-Wilson

This is one of those songs that makes you want to become a “beach guy.” You know, that kind of person who rides their bike out to the water every weekend while probably wearing a cool backpack with a style that can only be described as “urban camping,” unafraid to jump in the water at any given moment (even if it’s, like, raining, man!), smoking that sweet herb on the sand, and constantly flashing the “hang loose” sign to friends and strangers in both an ironic and genuine way. It’s a track called “False Alarm,” and it’s by a New York-based band called Fraternal Twin.

Falling somewhere between Real Estate and Toro y Moi, “False Alarm” is a lovely little ditty that jangles the shit out of your nostaglic brain and evokes memories of endless summer nights of barbecues and beers and backyards. The song comes from the band’s upcoming record Homeworlding out this fall on Ghost Ramp (which is owned by Nathan Williams from Wavves) and follows the group’s quietly acclaimed 2015 effort Skin Gets Hot.

Stream Fraternal Twin’s “False Alarm” below. Quit your job. Go to the beach.

Fraternal Twin is on tour:

8/1 – Shea Stadium (Brooklyn) w/ Big Eater, Yucky Duster, Sea Ghost

8/19 – 603^ (Brooklyn) w/ Crosslegged, Daphne, Field Sleeper

9/30 – BSP (Kingston, NY) w/ LVL UP, Battle Ave