Freak Accident at an Ahmedabad Theme Park Kills Two, Injures Over 20

The ‘Discovery’ pendulum ride at the Kankaria Amusement park in Ahmedabad came crashing down on Sunday, July 14, bringing down about 30 people with it. Out of the affected, two people in their twenties have been declared dead, while 27 others are being treated for injuries.

“Police along with the FSL team is investigating the matter. Proper treatment is being given to injured,” Municipal Corporation commissioner, Vijay Nehra, told news agency ANI.

The pendulum ride is said to have collapsed due to the pipe of the main shaft breaking, resulting in the freak accident that affected all those who were on it. Those who died in the accident have been identified as Manali Rajwadi, 24, and Mohammad Javed, 22, a police official said. The injured are all in the age group of 16-26. At least three of them are in a critical condition.

The local municipal corporation had given out a license to operate these rides to a private contractor, and many are concerned that they did not put in place adequate safety checks.

While talking to media, chief fire officer MF Dastoor said, “The ride works when the main shaft having the seats at the circular end gets counter-balanced by a weight. As the cable got snapped, the welding on the shaft also came off and the ride got lowered. Forensic science experts will investigate the reason for snapping of the cable.”

This incident occurred just a month after a ferris wheel at a fair in Ahmedabad left 40 people stuck when it broke down. A similar incident occurred at Chennai’s Queensland amusement park on June 18, where a ride snapped from its suspending cables and crashed. But while riders in these mishaps had a narrow escape, those in the recent one were not quite as fortunate.

