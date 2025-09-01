Freak off a Leash: Dude Gets Tossed Out of a Korn Concert for Publicly Pleasuring Himself

I’ve often heard it said that you should never “yuck someone’s yum,” meaning, you shouldn’t shame them for being into something just because you’re not also into said thing.

So, if getting off to Korn songs is your thing, by all means, you do you. However, you should not do you to Korn songs in public, and definitely not while sitting in the stands at one of their concerts. (This is the… hard… news you get into music journalism for, guys.)

Last Wednesday (Aug. 27), Korn was playing the first of two shows with System of a Down at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Apparently, during Korn’s set, a gentleman began masturbating, much to the dismay of those around him.

In footage of the incident shared on TikTok, people are heard trying to stop the guy, and at one point, a man even physically intervenes to try and get him to stop. Eventually, stadium staff and security got involved and forcibly removed the man.

In other Korn news, the band recently began the process of recording a new album. During an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show with Daniel P Carter, longtime Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch revealed the news and explained that it’s probably going to be a while before anyone actually hears the fruits of their labor, because the band is “taking their sweet ass time with.”

Welch also revealed part of the reason it’s taking longer is that they are trying a throwback recording technique. “Yeah, we’re doing it all on tape. Like, we’re all in the room, sweating it out, [the] tape is rolling,” he explained.

“The guy gives us the thumbs up in the window, and we start playing, and all of us are locked in,” Welch added. “And if we don’t get it right, we rewind the tape and we do it again. It takes more commitment. It’s like this is how we used to make records. So there’s an energy to it that we, I think, we like.”

While there’s no telling when we’ll actually get to hear new Korn music, some fans around the globe will still be able to catch them playing the hits at a slew of shows they currently have scheduled. Check out the list of dates below:

9/17 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre (w/ Gojira & Loathe)

9/19 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre (w/ Gojira & Loathe)

9/20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre (w/ Gojira & Loathe)

9/22 London, ON, Canada Life Place (w/ Gojira & Loathe)

9/25 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre (w/ Gojira & Loathe)

9/28 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome (w/ Gojira & Loathe)

9/29 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place (w/ Gojira & Loathe)

10/1 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena (w/ Gojira & Loathe)

10/4 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival