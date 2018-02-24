Unwind with Some Pictures of Puppies that Look Like Fried Chicken

Does your dog look like a croissant, all wrinkly and golden with a decadently buttery center? Are the unblinking and beady eyes of your Chihuahua reminiscent of the berries poking through the top of a freshly baked blueberry muffin? What about your labradoodle—do you look at him and think, “God, I want those 11 secret herbs and spices”?’

Have we gone mad?

Perhaps we have. But then so has Karen Zack. The Portland-based “media production workhorse” has become something of an Instagram sensation with her animal-food doppelgangers. What she does is post pictures of various animals—dogs, shrews, chicks, and more—and their food soulmates. Or at least the foods they most resemble. Hence the fried chicken and labradoodles—if you look at the dogs, their curly manes really do start to look like the golden-fried crusts of America’s iconic chicken dish.

Ok, so it’s a little weird. But Zack’s “Labradoodle or fried chicken?” montage has been liked and retweeted more times than any sane person would be comfortable with. Her curled-up puppy or bagel photos are just plain adorable. Chihuahuas and muffins? Forget about it.

So, just what in the hell could compel a seemingly lucid human to explore an avenue of expression that could easily be mistaken for a Klaus Kinski fever dream? “It’s when I zoom out to look at the collections altogether I begin to notice patterns similar to other things, in this case mostly food. I laughed so hard at the first one I just kept it up simply for my own entertainment. It makes me happy to see other people enjoy them too,” Zack explains.

Zack isn’t the only one who has awoken to the unnerving similarity of a pug and a lumpy loaf of bread. Countless others have begun posting their own dizzying findings in a similar manner.