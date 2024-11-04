freakish-rat-sized-spiders-are-breeding-faster-than-ever-in-the-uk

Spiders… why’d it have to be spiders?

Those in the United Kingdom are living in a time when Fen Raft spiders are populating in record numbers. Recent conservation efforts have aided in their rapid reproduction as the species was near extinction a decade and a half ago.

Fen Raft spiders are freakish bugs. We’re talking creepy crawlies the size of rats. This breed is among the largest in the country and can be larger than the palm of your hand.

The spike in numbers has to do with the aforementioned conservation efforts, in the name of which the Chester Zoo released thousands of these creatures into the wild about 10 years ago.

The goal was exactly this: to send these arachnids back into the wild with the hopes of restoring the population. At the same time, the zoo focused on breeding the spiders they retained – and recently revealed there are 10,000 females from this current mating season.

If you’re wondering why the heck a spider of this proportion would be emphasized in breeding efforts, it’s because they’re actually harmless to humans. The spiders are non-venomous. So while many people would be freaked out if they ever encountered one in the wild, at the end of the day, they’re not going to hurt anyone.

Fen Raft spiders, which are the largest of the 660 native species in the UK, can create webs that are up to 25 cm.

One of the coolest things about them has to be their ability to run across water… literally. The spiders are semi-aquatic, meaning they’re comfortable both in water and on land, a trait that aids in catching prey such as tadpoles and small fish.

All of this is great news for the Fen Raft spider clan, but personally, I hope to never stumble across one of these while out on a hike. Spiders the size of a rat? Count me out!