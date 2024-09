A couple of weeks ago, our friends at Canvas by Grolsch held a competition called “City Truths,” in which photographers were asked to send in photos that summarized a city. The winner, Fred Bonatto, chose London as his setting and a man deep in thought on the top deck of a bus as his subject.

Below are some more of the photos from his series on London.

Videos by VICE

Follow Grolsch Canvas and Fred Bonatto on Twitter