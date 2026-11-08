Fred Durst for President? Limp Bizkit Frontman Teases Running for Office and Urges Fans to Vote for Him

Celebrities running for political office have become extremely normalized over the years. Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Donald Trump all successfully made transitions into the world of politics. Additionally, artists like Kanye West have thrown their hat in the ring, all based on the gravity of their celebrity, not necessarily their policy proposals. Now, we can add Fred Durst to the pile of celebrities trying to leverage their fame for votes.

In a post on Instagram, the Limp Bizkit frontman reflected on the state of America after the midterm election results. There, he declared that it was time for citizens to stand in his corner so they could have someone hellbent on figuring out what happened in the world.

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Consequently, he said he’ll be running. For what? That part isn’t very clear because there’s no confirmation of him filing paperwork for a political run. But it’s very possible we’ll see Fred Durst try and occupy a campaign trail one of these days. “Well, just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse… it’s time to vote Durst. I want to get to the bottom of all this bulls**t. I’m running,” he shared on his new VoteDurst Instagram account.

Fred Durst Might Be Running for some kind of political office Soon

What if this is all an elaborate rollout for the next Limp Bizkit album? After all, guitarist Wes Borland teased that they’ve been loading up some “ammo” for a new potential project with Fred Durst and company.

“We’re planning on going in [to the studio],” Borland said back in June 2026. “I think we have some time in August that we’re planning on going in and writing. We’ve had writing sessions, and there are parts [that we may end up using in some of the new songs].”

“Fred [Durst] and I were just listening to some riffs and some other sessions that we had from a writing session last year, and we were, like, ‘Oh, I forgot about that. I forgot about that.’ And so we’ve got some ammo to go in,” Borland added.

A new album from Limp Bizkit would come just in time for their upcoming stadium tour opening for Metallica in 2027. They took on the gig after James Hetfield revealed that Turnstile turned them down. “We wanted to get them on tour, and they said no. They’re doing good on their own already,” he shared.

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