Fred P Drops Short Film and New Album on the Same Day

Escapism, the new album by Fred P (performing as Captain P) came out today on Soul People Music. In addition to the new album, the producer also dropped The Incredible Adventures of Captain P: Escapism, a 23-minute short film to accompany the new album.

The short film includes a behind-the-scenes look at Fred P’s life, including performances in cities across the globe, tour footage and the producer’s own monologues.

Watch The Incredible Adventures of Captain P: Escapism below. In 2016, Fred P created a THUMP mix for us.