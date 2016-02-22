Freddie Freeman’s Cat Is a Good Road Trip Buddy

Florida on my mind… pic.twitter.com/9lDdSqCNUl

— Chelsea Freeman (@chelseafree5) February 22, 2016

VICE Sports is firmly on the record as anti-cat, unless the right cat comes along. Rules are made to be broken, there’s always an exception to the rule—choose whatever idiomatic way you’d like to explain why we all rationalize non-compliance with our own rules because that cat is a pretty good cat up there.

This is Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman’s cat along for the ride as Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, head down to Spring Training. Look at him, transfixed on the horizon, paws neatly folded over each other. He is heavily invested in this road trip, and he’s with Freddie and Chelsea the whole way. That’s a shared experience they are having. Whether they are enjoying the journey, or just longing for the destination, they are doing it together, man, woman, and cat.

My dog, who is an objectively great dog, probably the best dog anyone has ever had or met, doesn’t do this. She just sits in the back and either sleeps or looks out her own window. I might as well be driving by myself. But Freddie and Chelsea have a patient and calm driving buddy who probably isn’t plotting to kill anyone or anything, and that’s a nice little family.

h/t SB Nation