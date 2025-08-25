Freddie Gibbs Trashes Rappers Using AI for Help With Lyrics

Using AI in music is one of the most creatively gutless things you could do. It proves that music isn’t an art form to the person. Instead, it’s merely another grift for people to latch onto, a get-rich-quick scheme for the desperate and godless of the world. Whether it’s in crafting the production or in writing the lyrics, it’s inexcusable and antithetical to human creativity. As for the songwriting process, Freddie Gibbs in particular can’t stand that as one of hip-hop’s premier writers.

Recently, Gibbs spoke to Ryen Russillo on his podcast for The Ringer. There, he touches on a hot button issue that plagues hip-hop and music as a whole: AI. Guys like Timbaland, Will.i.Am and JasonMartin have been incredibly eager and vocal on why artists should use artificial intelligence. Obvious mental and environmental issues with it aside, they just want something to expedite their process. However, with Gibbs, he has reacted in disgust with artists using AI to help write their lyrics in the past.

Freddie Gibbs Blasts Artists Using AI to Help Make Their Songs

“Look at AI rap now man,” Gibbs says. “I don’t even believe nobody that write […] I don’t even believe if you even really make it anymore cause I done been in studios with motherfuckers and mutherfuckers is ChatGPT shit and I’m like, ‘What in the fuck?’ Like damn, how long am I gonna be able to do this shit? Cause I’m actually making fresh shit.”

All of this gets Freddie Gibbs feeling particularly existential about his place in music. How would his raw, earnest creative expression measure up to the churn of artificial intelligence doing all the work? “How long am I going to be able to do it when there’s motherf***ers in the studio typing into a computer to get their music? […] We in a lazy day and age, man. Heart is dying and you got to ask a computer to write your lyrics, shit is wack,” Gibbs sighs.