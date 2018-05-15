Rami Malek Is a Pretty Good Freddie Mercury In the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Trailer

Legendary performers, by definition, are total one offs. There’ll never be another Prince, Whitney, or Kylie Minogue (fight me), after all. The talent of folks like this is so astronomical that it defies music industry moulds, and creates new ones in their stead. One such performer is the late, great Freddie Mercury, who fronted the UK rock band Queen, until his death in 1991: you don’t even have to like Queen to know that Freddie—an electric performer and tireless musician—was one of a kind.

It only seems right to honor talent of that sort—flamboyant, extroverted—with a glossy, slick biopic, and now our first taste of Bohemian Rhapsody, a movie which tells the story of Mercury’s life and career in Queen, is here. The full film isn’t out until November 2, but you can see the trailer above.

Notably, the film stars Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek (who, here, puts on an accent more suited to Shakespeare in the Park than “I Want to Break Free,” but this Brit will reserve judgement for now in the spirit of fairness), who absolutely looks the part as the iconic frontman, and the trailer is packed full of references to Queen’s most famous hits. Also, I’ll say it: +10 points for Gwilym Lee’s Brian May hair, which is as poodle-some as it gets.



