Freddy Adu’s Chip Pass is the Only Good Thing that Happened in US Soccer Yesterday

.@FreddyAdu to @bshriver21 for the equalizer. pic.twitter.com/ahNbowjGsW

— Tampa Bay Rowdies (@TampaBayRowdies) October 11, 2015

Woe is the USMNT fan right now. After last night’s crippling defeat at the hands of Mexico, paired with the U-23 team’s potential elimination from the 2016 Olympics yesterday, things are bad. Very bad.

Well, then, it’s telling that Freddy Adu’s chip assist just might be the only good thing that happened in US soccer news yesterday.

Now playing in what might be generously called a second-division to MLS team, former US national wunderkind Freddy Adu—who rode off of tremendous hype at the age of 13 only to fall tremendously hard later due to lack of structure—dismantled the Ottawa Fury’s defense to make for an immaculate assist. It led Adu’s side, the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 1-1 draw.

Maybe we should sign this Freddy Adu guy up to play for the senior national team some time. Oh. Oh wait.