Free Dungeons and Dragons Mapmaking Tool Just Added 800+ New Images

An essential mapmaking tool for busy Dungeons and Dragons DMs just got a huge update with more than 800 new images to use for free.

Dungeon Scrawl Adds 800+ New Images

Although many Dungeons and Dragons DMs still enjoy building physical maps by drawing them on dry erase boards or piecing together Warlock Tiles, there is also a huge demand for quick digital drawing tools to make maps.

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When it comes to easy-to-use options, Dungeon Scrawl is one of the most popular choices. Dungeon Scrawl has two big benefits for DMs. One is that the tool can be completely free and doesn’t even require a login to get started. There are benefits and perks to creating an account, but it’s totally optional. The second big perk is that the tool is integrated into Roll20, which is one of the most popular virtual tabletop options out there.

Whether DMs are already using Dungeon Scrawl or not, they might want to check it out after the latest update. A big patch to Dungeon Scrawl was just released and the browser-based map-making tool now has 800+ new images available to add to maps. Those images aren’t locked behind account creation or a paid account either. DMs can make a new map right now and find all the new assets.

To access the image library, open the Images panel from the left sidebar. From there, you can browse the full Free Images collection or use the search bar to find something specific. Tom’s contributions are organized into groups:

Trees, Camp, Nature, & Terrain

Ships, Boats, & Fishing

Military, Weapons, & Siege

Market, Shops, & Goods

Magic, Arcane, & Religion

Furniture & Interiors

Food, Drink, & Tavern

Farming, Crafting, & Structures

Dungeon, Death, & Torture

All of the new assets come from Tom Cartos, who is one of the most recognized names in TTRPG cartography and illustration. DMs who like the aesthetic of the images can dig more into Cartos’ work by checking out over 300 map and token packs available on the Roll20 Marketplace from the same creator.

In addition to the new images, the latest update also added a new way for mapmakers to add depth to their creations. Images now support shadows. Set offset coordinates, color, opacity, and blendmode from the Layer Settings panel.

Be sure to check back soon for more DM and player tools and other Dungeons and Dragons and TTRPG news and updates.

Dungeon Scrawl is available now in browser and through Roll20. Dungeons and Dragons is available now digitally or physically through local game shops.