I Know You’re Skint But Don’t Worry, Because We’re Giving Away Two VIP Tickets To Fresh Island

Let’s be honest: British festivals are a special kind of hell. Not only do you spend five days sipping warm lager while wading through fields of other people’s shit, but you also spend hundreds of pounds to do so. You save up for months to sleep inside a plastic bag inside a plastic box that barely protects you from the constant rain. You rid yourself of rent money in order to squint at bands you can’t see. And you do it all out of choice, because you feel as if there are no other options.

Well, dear British people, it doesn’t always have to be this way. Why? Because this year, we are giving away a pair of VIP tickets to Fresh Island Festival, which takes place on 12-14th July in the sunny country of Croatia. The festival will host Noisey’s trademark Grime Karaoke pool party, with the debauchery led by Big Narstie, Sian Anderson and Julie Adenuga. And there will also be the official Noisey stage, which also includes sets from Ty Dolla Sign, Logan Sama, and more.

And don’t worry if you can’t afford flights, because we’re giving away that too. And don’t worry if you can’t afford accommodation, because we’ll sort that out too. Also, instead of watching bands like Muse or Coldplay bore you to an early death, you can watch Wiz Khalifa and Chip while sipping on a pina colada or whatever people do in the sun. If that sounds acceptable, then all you have to do is enter your details into the widget below.

Click here to check out the full line-up at this year’s Fresh Island. And if you’re the kind of person that likes to read the terms and conditions for the competition, you can read them here.