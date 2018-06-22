The Best Free Gym Trials You Can Get Right Now

Summer is the last time many people think about going to the gym. With long, sunny days in most places across the country, you’re more likely go for a jog in the park, play pick-up soccer or bike around a city park than stay cooped up in a stuffy gym surrounded by sweaty strangers.



That’s why now it’s also the best time to get a free trial or discounted membership at a local or national chain. Gym sales people always offer deals and discounts when you walk in and ask, but they’re much more generous with these deals during the warm months when most people are away on vacation or playing beach volleyball in the sand.

Videos by VICE

“I would say most gyms do offer some type of deal,” Julie Boruff, the assistant general manager of Chicago group workout center ENRGi Fitness. “You can definitely get in at a lower rate.”

If you want to show the treadmill who’s boss or pump some iron, savings out there include everything from a one-week free trial to big discounts on annual memberships. You can also save on initiation fees and get deals on training sessions if you ask.

Here are some of the best deals that gyms across the country are offering right now.

Free one-week trials

Anytime Fitness, which has more than 2,000 locations across the country, has a free seven-day pass. Monthly fees are typically around $40 a month, plus an initiation fee.

CorePower Yoga, which has 170 studios in 22 states plus Washington DC, offers a free one-week pass. A single class can cost $32 so this is worth more than $200 if you take a class a day.

Crunch Fitness, which has over 200 branches in New York and New Jersey, always has a seven-day free trial. You may also be able to get July for free or have your initiation fee lowered if you ask. Memberships start as low as $10 a month depending on the location where you sign up.

Genesis Health Clubs, which has 47 locations in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, has a seven-day free pass for local residents. A regular membership is around $49 a month plus an initiation fee, but you can get an even better deal if you go to the gym in person and ask for lower rates.

Life Time Fitness, which has over 100 locations in 28 states, has a free one-week pass at most locations. Monthly memberships range from $29 to more than $150 depending on the club.

Pure Barre, which offers classes in the ballet technique across the country, has a free one-week pass for local residents. A single class can cost $34, so this is worth more than $200 if you take a class a day.

XSport Fitness, which operates in Chicago, Virginia, and New York, has a sweet, seven-day free guest pass that includes access to all classes plus a free personal training session and hydromassage. Membership rates start as low as $10 a month and branches are open every day of the year.



YogaWorks, which has more than 45 locations in seven states, is offering one free week of classes at any studio. (Individual classes are typically about $20 each.) Classes range from pilates to yoga to high intensity interval training, depending on the location.

Free three-to-five day trials

24 Hour Fitness, which has over 400 locations in 13 states, has a free three-day pass. Memberships start at $30 a month with a $50 sign-up fee.

LA Fitness, which has gyms in 27 states plus Washington DC, offers free five-day guest passes at all its branches. So check it out on their dime before paying $25 a month plus a $99 initiation fee to join.

Sports Club, which operates in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, is giving a five-day free guest pass in DC and a three-day pass in Boston, New York, and Philadelphia. Monthly memberships can cost anywhere from $37-$90, plus fees.

Free one-day trials

Blink Fitness, which has dozens of branches in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, has a free one-day trial and plans starting at just $15 a month with a $10 signup fee.

Equinox, which has branches in nine states, plus Washington DC, is offering up to $400 off initiation fees. If you want to try the gym for free, you need to sign up for a visit online. If you know anyone who’s a member, they may also be able to request a free guest pass to this luxury gym, which can cost up to $240 for a one-month membership.

Gold’s Gym, which operates across the country, always has a free one-day pass. Prices vary by location, but start as low as $17 a month, plus a membership fee.

Planet Fitness, a huge discount chain with 1,200 locations , always offers a free day pass along with $10 a month memberships. Through June 30th you can also get a discount on “black card” memberships that let you work out at multiple locations for $22 a month. No matter which plan you pick, there is a $39 annual membership fee, so be wary of that.

YMCA, a non-profit with more than 2500 locations across the country, has a free one-day trial pass at most locations. Monthly memberships range from about $60 to $100 a month depending on the location.

YouFit, a small chain gym chain with branches on the Eastern seaboard from Rhode Island to Florida , has a one-day free trial. Month-to-month memberships normally start at $10 a month with a low $5 signup fee.

One or more free classes

CKO Kickboxing, which has dozens of locations mostly in New Jersey and New York, offers one free class or three classes plus a pair of starter gloves for $20 or $30 at some locations.

ClassPass, which lets you take fitness classes at different gyms and operates in over 40 metropolitan areas across the country, is offering up to three free classes at various partner studios right now. You can also get half off a monthly membership, starting as low as $25 a month for five classes. Just remember to cancel three days before your billing cycle ends to avoid getting automatically renewed at the full price.

UFC Gym, which operates across the country and has classes in boxing, mixed martial arts, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, has a couple good deals right now: a free pass, which entitles you to one to two classes, or a 15-day trial for $15. Regular monthly memberships start at $49, so even the paid trial saves you money.