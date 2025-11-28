VICE
Freebie Alert: Score These FREE Sex Toys at Lovehoney During Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Lovehoney is doing a “treat yourself while you treat yourself” free gift!

If your holiday shopping list already includes at least one person you’d rather not make eye contact with while buying them lingerie, good news: Lovehoney is currently giving away FREE sex toys. During Cyber Week—live now on Black Friday and Cyber Monday—upgrade your pleasure chest. And the best part is, the freebie options are genuinely solid toys people spend real money on.

Here’s what you need to do: Shop Lovehoney. Once your cart hits $89, one of the items below will be completely FREE. Think of it as the universe rewarding you for being sexually responsible and also budget savvy.

SHOP LOVEHONEY NOW TO GET THE FREEBIE

Below are the free toys you can choose from, and what each one does.

Your Free Toy Options at Lovehoney

Lovehoney Gold Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator

A sleek, pocket-sized bullet with surprisingly strong, buzzy power that’s perfect for quick clit stimulation or tossing in a travel bag like the responsible hedonist you are.

Lovehoney Red Silicone Mini Wand Vibrator

A compact, silicone-coated wand that gives you the classic rumbly wand experience without the full-size intimidation factor.

Lovehoney Purple Silicone Suction Cup Dildo

A firm, non-realistic dildo with a sturdy suction base that sticks to most surfaces so you can go hands-free and pretend you’re living in a nicer apartment.

Lovehoney Purple Silicone Vibrating Butt Plug

A beginner-friendly vibrating plug that delivers gentle fullness plus added buzzing for people who like a little extra chaos in their butt play.

Lovehoney Green Silicone Prostate Vibrator

A curved, body-safe prostate vibe designed to find and stimulate the P-spot without requiring Cirque du Soleil-level flexibility.

Lovehoney Purple Silicone Vibrating Cock Ring

A stretchy vibrating ring that boosts erection firmness while serving clitoral stimulation for whoever’s lucky enough to be on the receiving end.

If you want one of these for free, just cross that $89 mark and grab your pick at checkout. (And if you weren’t planning to spend $89 today… well, it’s basically fiscally irresponsible not to now.)

