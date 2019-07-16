Free Speech ‘Activist’ Lindsay Shepherd Was Banned From Twitter

Lindsay Shepherd, the former teaching assistant turned right wing free-speech crusader, says she’s been permanently banned from Twitter.
Shepherd, whose name made international headlines after she was reprimanded for playing a clip of Jordan Peterson debating gender neutral pronouns to a class of Wilfred Laurier University students, made the announcement in a YouTube video Tuesday.
She said she filed for an appeal but was told it was denied. She posted a screenshot showing a message from Twitter saying she was being banned for “hateful conduct.”
Shepherd was banned over an exchange she had with Jessica Yaniv, a transgender woman from Vancouver who describes herself as an LGBTQ advocate on Twitter.
Shepherd, by her own admission, repeatedly misgendered Yaniv. She said she tweeted “at least I have a uterus you ugly fat man,” in response to one of Yaniv’s tweets making fun of Shepherd’s septate uterus.
She said she deleted the tweets later but was still banned.