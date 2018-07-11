Free Speechers Prepare Court Action After Far-Right Speakers Denied Auckland Venue

A free speech group has raised over $50k to take Auckland Council to court, after two right-wing, anti-Islam speakers were prevented from hiring a council venue.

Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux had been due to speak at the Bruce Mason Centre in Auckland, but the venue cancelled the event citing security concerns around “the health and safety of the presenters, staff and patrons” led to the event’s cancellation.

Videos by VICE

Mayor Phil Goff tweeted that the pair would not be allowed to speak at Auckland Council’s venues, adding “Let me be very clear, the right to free speech does not mean the right to be provided with an Auckland Council platform for that speech.”

.@AklCouncil venues shouldn't be used to stir up ethnic or religious tensions. Views that divide rather than unite are repugnant and I have made my views on this very clear. Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux will not be speaking at any Council venues. — Phil Goff (@phil_goff) July 6, 2018

Goff later told Newshub, “I just think we’ve got no obligation at all, in a city that’s multicultural, inclusive, embraces people of all faiths and ethnicities, to provide a venue for hate speech”



Now the ‘Free Speech Coalition’ say they have raised over $50,000 to take court action—a judicial review of Auckland Live’s decision to cancel a venue booking.

Southern was banned from entering the UK this year after distributing “racist material”.

Earlier this week, Muslim communities began asking that her visa to New Zealand be reconsidered and protests were planned for her arrival.

Auckland Peace Action and the New Zealand Federation of Islam Associations called on Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway to deny the pair entry to New Zealand.