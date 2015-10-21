FreeRasool: Shane Smith and VICE Media Call For Journalist’s Release

It’s time for Turkey to free Rasool. VICE founder and CEO Shane Smith joins VICE News colleagues in calling for the release of journalist Mohammed Rasool, who continues to be detained by Turkish authorities on baseless allegations of assisting a terrorist organization while reporting for VICE News.

Sign the petition at Change.org and spread the word: Write to your members of congress and parliament, and continue using the hashtag #FreeRasool.

