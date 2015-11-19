French Club Owners Announce Venues Will Reopen This Weekend: “No One Will Stop Paris From Dancing”

Owners of Paris’ most prominent dance spots have banded together in the wake of last week’s attacks, saying that they will refuse to let fear keep their businesses closed. “Nothing and no one will stop Paris from dancing,” said the coalition of club owners in a joint statement in French. “Music, dancing, sharing, meeting, social bonds [and] diversity are values that we carry and that these terrorists have targeted for destruction.”



The following clubs will open this weekend: Badaboum, Batofar, Concrete, Djoon, Faust, Glazart, Gibus, Java, La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, Le Queen, Rex Club, Social Club, Showcase, Virgo, Wanderlust, YoYo – Palais de Tokyo and Zig Zag. There will be increased security measures in some of the more high-profile locations, the statement says, and the French federation of cabarets and nightclubs has published a list of safety tips they recommend to club owners.

Videos by VICE

“Today we mourn the loss of our friends and all the victims,” the statement adds. “But we will not fold before any mandate to live fear.”