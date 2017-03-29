French Filmmaker Captures the Grace and Horror of Our Crumbling World

Maybe it’s the decaying ruins of multiple defunct human civilizations, but theres a dark overtone to Morgan Jouquand’s otherwise stunning nature footage. In a new short called Mother, the French director and photographer captures near impossible footage of nature’s activities in picturesque locations all over the world. In some scenes he appears to be outrunning some sort of rockslide or collapsing cave, and in another he captures lightning striking a tree in the middle of a body of water, setting it aflame. At several points he warps the scenery, somehow making it seem both claustrophobic and agoraphobic at the same time.

Jouquand, whose work has been featured by National Geographic Your Shot, says in the video’s description, “This short film comprises the most stunning and dramatic landscapes I’ve shot during my one year journey around the globe, including thirteen countries from Southeast Asia to South America via New Zealand.” According to his website, he’s currently available for music videos.

Check out his work in the images and video below.

See more of Morgan Jouquand’s work here and follow him on Instagram for more beautiful travel photos.



