French Montana, Chris Brown, and Migos Dance in Front of a Crashed Airplane in the “Moses” Video

French Montana decided to grow a beard, and to celebrate, he has released a new music video for his song with Migos. The video for “Moses” seems to have been filmed on a level from a first person shooter video game, and sees French Montana and Migos rapping in front of scrap pieces of metal and inside of a barn, likely while dosging snipers. There has yet to be any news of whether or not anyone survived the plane crash, although Chris Brown appears to have unfortunately escaped unscathed. French Montana’s Mac & Cheese 4 will release in December of this year.

