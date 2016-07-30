Watch Drake and French Montana Play Dominican Golf Announcers in the “No Shopping” Video

Happy Friday! You’re probably in the middle of some insufferable commute right now, or sweating through your couch as you decompress from the work week. Allow Drake and French Montana to help you escape to paradise: Behold the Dominican-beach laden video for “No Shopping,” the new MC4 cut Montana earlier premiered on OVO Sound Radio.

The pair kick off the video as a pair of Dominican golf announcers, sporting formidable mustaches and bantering in fake Spanish. Then Montaña and El Draké shed their guises to return to true form, partying poolside, sippin drank, and sidling up to bikini-clad models.

Videos by VICE

As director Spiff TV explained to Billboard, it’s kind of an inside joke about their mistaken ethnicities?

“We wanted to do something different. With me, French and Drake, there’s a lot of association with the Latin world. For some reason, everybody thinks Drake’s Dominican and that French Montana is Puerto Rican. We wanted to give that vibe and show the world that Dominican Casa de Campo energy. We did a skit, too, making fun of the Spanish side. They always call Drake ‘El Draque’ and there’s all these memes of him dancing bachata. It’s just a fun party.”

Watch the video for “No Shopping” below: