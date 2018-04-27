French Onion Soup Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 2 hours
Ingredients
10 ½ tablespoons|150 grams unsalted butter
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 large yellow onions (about 600 grams), thinly sliced
1 cup|250 ml dry white wine
8 ½ cups|2 liters beef stock
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 bay leaves
2 sprigs thyme
1 day old baguette, sliced into ½-inch pieces
2 cups|180 grams grated Gruyere cheese
Directions
- Melt the butter and oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add the onions and cook until dark and lightly caramelized, about 40 minutes. Add the wine and cook until slightly reduced, 2 minutes. Add the beef stock, bay leaves, and thyme and bring to a simmer. Cook, uncovered, for about 1 hour. Season with salt and pepper.
- Heat the oven to broil. Divide the soup among bowls. Top each with a couple of slices of bread and cheese. Cook until golden and bubbling, about 3 minutes. Serve immediately.
