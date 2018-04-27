French Onion Soup Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

10 ½ tablespoons|150 grams unsalted butter

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 large yellow onions (about 600 grams), thinly sliced

1 cup|250 ml dry white wine

8 ½ cups|2 liters beef stock

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 bay leaves

2 sprigs thyme

1 day old baguette, sliced into ½-inch pieces

2 cups|180 grams grated Gruyere cheese

Directions

Melt the butter and oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add the onions and cook until dark and lightly caramelized, about 40 minutes. Add the wine and cook until slightly reduced, 2 minutes. Add the beef stock, bay leaves, and thyme and bring to a simmer. Cook, uncovered, for about 1 hour. Season with salt and pepper. Heat the oven to broil. Divide the soup among bowls. Top each with a couple of slices of bread and cheese. Cook until golden and bubbling, about 3 minutes. Serve immediately.

