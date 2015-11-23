French Police Find Explosive Belt in Trash Can in Paris Suburb

French police have cordoned off an area in Montrouge — a suburb to the south of Paris — after an explosive belt was recovered from a trash can, French radio France Info has reported.

According to AP, the belt was found Monday by a street cleaner and does not have a detonator.

The belt is however equipped with two explosive charges – one on the stomach and one on the back.

Criminal and forensic police officers are currently analyzing the belt, which initial reports suggest is similar to those used in the November 13 Paris attacks.

Police in France are still on the hunt for Salah Abdeslam, who is wanted in connection with the wave of attacks that left 130 dead.

According to French radio France Info, Abdeslam’s phone was traced to the Montrouge and Châtillon area in the hours following the attacks.

Two men who were arrested last week and confessed to driving Abdeslam to Belgium said that he was wearing an explosive belt when they picked him up.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back soon for updates.

