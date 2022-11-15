Black Friday is just around Thanksgiving bend, which means it’s time to baste and be basted with drippy deals on TVs, Dyson Airwraps, and, of course, sex toys. There’s just something about crisp autumn leaves and a hot gravy boat that really revs our Honda Civic, which is why we’re so titillated to be offering VICE readers 15% off Frenchie’s Double Entendre vibrator with the code MYVICE at check out.

If you’re new to Frenchie, the Australian sexual wellness brand prides itself on making high-quality vibrators, silky condoms, hydrating intimacy wipes, and more treats that go bump in the night (sexual dice, anyone?), but the Double Entendre vibrator is probably its most iconic—and versatile—best-seller for your sexual pantry. For one, this isn’t an overtly phallic dildo; the Double Entendre favors a more amorphous, bendy Gumby design that can be used like a classic, erect wand vibrator on your clitoris, or bent in a U shape to target your G-spot and clitoris at the same time.

We flatter ourselves to be pretty demanding deal seekers, but the Double Entendre meets even our loftiest of expectations thanks to its shape-shifting talents, dual motor power, and combination of 10 speeds and patterns. These trying economic times beget a dildo that pulls its weight, and Frenchie’s Black Friday discount hath blessed us just in time for Butterball season.

Happy Black Friday, patriot.

Purchase the Double Entendre vibrator at Frenchie.

