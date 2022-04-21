This New Ultra-Flexible Vibrator Can Fill All the Holes in Your… Life

Flexibility: It’s why we spend so much money at the “donation only” yoga studio down the street, because it’s that important to the spice of your everyday life. It’s key to helping you feel better in your body, about your expectations, about your time, and even your sex toys. Gone are the days of strictly rigid vibrators, and heavy, battery-powered wands that feel like a jousting rod (unless you’re into that, which, same). The future of vibrators is bendy, versatile, and ready for its day in the sun—and your vaginal canal, and maybe your b-hole. Behold the “Double Entendre” vibrator:

What makes it unique? The fact that unlike traditional vibes, it can be bent into any curvature—and therefore conform to your body’s needs, and your most sensitive spots. “This toy has been a major feature in my lockdown pleasure palace,” writes one reviewer about the new vibrator by Frenchie, a highly aesthetic sexual wellness retailer that was launched by a bunch of horny Australian francophiles. We tend to gravitate toward amorphous, gender non-specific sex toys, and this hot alien fits right in. It looks like one-fourth of Squidward’s painting, or a bendier version of the We-Vibe couple’s vibrators. (Both of which are good things.)

Enjoy the Double Entendre solo, or with a cigarette in your mouth and a baguette under your arm; use it as a humping and grinding sex toy, or wear it Lady and the Tramp-style with a partner. The sky’s the limit, mes amis—especially when our limit is under $100. (Plus, use the promo code MYVICE for 20% off everything on Frenchie’s site, which also includes super-thin “Beret” condoms luxuriously infused with hyaluronic acid, and “Oui Oui” intimate wipes for easy pre- or post-sex cleanup.)

The vibe is made of medical-grade silicone, is completely waterproof, and boasts not one, but two vibrating motors at each bulbous end. That may make the toy run a bit louder, but customers say it’s worth it for the versatility. “​​So happy to see both sides power up,” writes one, “so you can pretty much play in whatever position you like.” The larger end of the vibrator is designed for external clitoral stimulation, while the smaller head can be used as an internal G-spot stimulator—but the raddest thing about this toy is that it’s designed with accessibility in mind. You can intuitively start to rub it in different areas to see what feels good for your body.

“I don’t know another way to say this,” writes our favorite reviewer of the top-rated toy, “but…the pleasure I get from this is about as equivalent to a narcissist receiving their karma. You will NOT regret it!” Damn. We’re in.

The Double Entendre vibrator can be purchased at Frenchie.

