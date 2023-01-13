Frenchie’s New Cock Ring Will Give You a Hard Time (in a Good Way)

Curious about cock rings? Right this way, please.

Before we get started, if you’ve got any fears that a cock ring is going to guillotine you or your partner’s penis, leave them at the door. If you use that silicone ring the way the good Lord intended, your penis will remain whole. It’ll just be bigger and stiffer than your usual boner.

Now that that’s out of the way, it’s the perfect time to tell you that sexual wellness brand Frenchie has released a new range of cock rings.

Appropriately named Le Coq, the brand has designed these bad boys to help its loyal customers say “au revoir” to getting soggy and limp baguettes — their words, not mine.

Le Coq comes in a set of three with multiple sizes — 52mm, 48mm and 44mm — to fit even the smallest or biggest of people out there. They’re made from super soft, hypoallergic, 100% natural medical-grade silicone.

So whether you’re going hard with your hand or with a partner, you shouldn’t experience any kind of irritation.

Now, if you’re not familiar with a cock ring, allow me to educate you!

Frenchie, Le Coq $32

What is a cock ring?

A cock ring — also known by other aliases such as c-ring, penis ring, pleasure ring, or constriction ring — is typically a silicone ring that’s worn around the base of the penis to prevent blood flowing back down the shaft, resulting in a throbbing penis. However, you can also get your balls in on the action too.

So how do you use a cock ring?

I’ve been told that the easiest, most pain-free time to put a cock ring on is when your dick is still a little soft. However, it is possible to put one on a fully erect penis, it’s just harder and a little uncomfy.

If you’re using it for the penis only, slide it all the way down to the base of the shaft, nice and snug. If you’re keen to get the balls in there too, it’s recommended that you gently place them through the ring one at a time, then, you can fold and slip your penis through. If that makes sense.

The second option is that you can place the c-ring over your penis first and then stretch it around and underneath your scrotum to get the balls inside the ring.

Trust me when I tell you a little lube will make this process much easier. In fact, it makes everything much, much easier. So if you’re thinking about buying yourself a cock ring, pick up some lube too.

Also, this should go without saying, but if you experience any kind of discomfort or pain, maybe don’t use a cock ring.

If it fits, it sits

Cock rings, like penises, come in all different sizes. So you’re going to have to try a few to find one that fits.

Frenchie recommends using “a piece of string or floss and gently wrap this around either the base of your penis or your penis and underneath your testicles. Then, simply measure this diameter and compare it to the cock ring you are selecting. You want it to feel snug but not too tight.”

Since Le Coq is made from a very stretchy medical-grade silicone (and cums in a pack of three), you should be able to find your new go-to with minimal effort.

And yes, you need to clean your cock ring after every use

You should always clean your c-ring before and after each use with a sex toy cleaner or a fragrance-free soap with warm water.

Frenchie’s Le Coq cock rings will cost you $32 for a set of three. However, soggy baguette szn is over, so we scored you a hefty discount code.

Use the code ‘NOSOGGYBAGUETTES’ for 15% off Le Coq at the checkout.