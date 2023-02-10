Cop a Robust Sex Toy Bundle to Get Extra Kinky This V-Day

Horniness, curiosity, a parasocial relationship to the aliens in Avatar—there are many reasons why people get into sex toys, but what they all have in common is a desire to learn more about (more interesting) ways to get off. As someone who has used and reviewed a smorgasbord of sex toys for VICE, I appreciate it when a sexual wellness brand curates a sex toy bundle for new and seasoned sex toy users alike; what use is a monster jam butt plug to me without several heaping teaspoons of lube? Why not top off my vibrator order with a few nipple clamps? I don’t just think of these combos as treats, but onboarding packages into the larger, gaping world of sex toys.

Frenchie is one such curator of horny bundles and kits that make the foray in freakier sex a little easier, and, unless you were born with rubies in your pockets, more affordable. This Valentine’s Day, it’s highlighting its Ultimate Lover’s Kit as a one-stop-shop for vibrators, condoms, lube, and a few kinky extras.

Photo: Courtesy of Frenchie

The star of the bundle is the brand’s bestselling, versatile Double Entendre vibrator, but you can also expect a bunch of other goodies [rolls up latex gloves], such as a silky eye mask, a set of “Lover’s Dice” that prompts you with sexy tasks, a selection of condoms—or, as Frenchie calls them, penis berets—and the brand’s “Oh La La Water-Based Love Lube” to butter your baguette. Oh, and Oui Oui Wipes, which are great for everything from prep-work to post-cum cleanup for sex toys and bodily orifices. In the words of a chain-smoking boomer at a Midwestern supper club, it’s the kind of bundle that covers everything from soup to nuts.

All Frenchie products are also vegan, non-toxic, and use sustainable materials and ingredients. As one reviewer writes on the site, “If you browse toys feeling a little overwhelmed and confused with all the complex toys out there, THIS is such a great place to start. [There’s] lots you can do, both with a partner and solo.”

I couldn’t agree more. Take that flexible two-headed vibrator, and bend it into a clitoral- and G-spot-pleasing toy; blindfold your lover (or yourself!!) and play a game of well-lubed leapfrog. The only limits are your mind, man [rips bong], and the possibilities endowed by your horny toolbelt.

Happy V-Day, ya freaks.

Shop Frenchie’s Lover’s Kit here.

