This VICE Editor-Loved Vibrator Is 15% Off for National Orgasm Day

We’ve humped a lot of vibrators in our day, but Frenchie’s Petit Eiffel is the only one (to our knowledge, anyways) that has been made in the image of La Dame de Fer. I tested the vibrator for VICE this past spring, and was impressed by the high quality silicone, rechargeable nature, and packaging (it comes with its own house!), but mostly the versatility of the sexual wellness brand’s horny little triangle. The tip is a little bendier and slightly softer than the rest of the toy, which comes in clutch for a more organic sensation of clitoral stimulation; the effect is a bit like when a partner just rubs the tip of their penis on your clit when you’re edging. If you’re more into humping and grinding, crank the vibrator up to its highest, seventh level of vibrational intensity and go to Pound Town.

Now, in anticipation of National Orgasm Day on July 31, when every U.S. citizen climaxes in tandem, Frenchie is offering 15% off its Petit Plaisir sex toy bundle with the code LETSORGASM. That means you can not only cop your own Petit Eiffel in the bundle, but load up on a bunch of trusty sex essentials for your slutty everyday carry bag, including the brand’s Oh La La Love Lube and Oui Oui Wipes.

The vegan, pH balanced lubrication is a water-based solution, which is rad because silicone lube can really stain your linen sheets, while the hypoallergenic sex wipes come in handy for wiping down toys, bumholes, and other horny crevices.

