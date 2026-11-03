‘Frequency Maxxing’ Is Taking Over TikTok, but Does It Actually Work?

Over the weekend, I was doomscrolling on TikTok (which I promised myself I would stop doing…) and stumbled upon a video on the concept of “frequency maxxing.” Now, typically, I’d swipe away as soon as I heard the term “maxxing,” no matter what word preceded it. But this particular topic caught my attention, and before I knew it, I completely lost myself down a rabbit hole of spiritual self-help tips and tricks.

What Is Frequency Maxxing?

Frequency maxxing is the practice of surrounding yourself with high-frequency ideas, thoughts, and items—as well as listening to specific frequencies (like 528 Hz for love), which you can find on YouTube and other platforms.

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“Playlists, tones, number codes, and morning rituals are all meant to raise your personal frequency so money, love, and the perfect partner rush into your life, in just a few easy listens,” says Charleene Closshey, Composer and Frequency Researcher.

Is it magic? Probably not. Similar to other metaphysical practices like manifesting, scripting, and visualization, frequency maxxing is more about your intentions and mindset than some spiritually-bypassing self-help tactic.

But by filling your environment with positive frequencies, or really anything that makes you happier and more at peace, you naturally set yourself up for more success and fulfillment.

“I spend my days with tuning, overtones and spectrum analysis, and I can honestly say nobody’s bank account has a hertz value. But the instinct isn’t stupid,” Closshey says. “Your state changes how you act. When you’re calmer, you notice more, make better decisions, and show up differently. The right sound can genuinely help shift that state.”

The Science Behind Frequency Maxxing

While frequency maxxing is positioned as a metaphysical or spiritual practice, researchers have studied sound vibration and its connection to human health and healing, finding some promising results.

“Sound absolutely affects the body,” Closshey shares. “Neuroscience shows us music changes how you feel. Militaries use acoustic devices to repel or drive back human bodies. We feel sound in the whole body, not just in the ears.”

But it’s not as simple as playing a YouTube sound frequency video for financial abundance and somehow stumbling upon $1,000 laterthat evening. Rather, it’s more about the effect certain sounds have on your body, mind, and spirit.

“It all begins with where you place your attention, your breath, and your emotions, and sound can help direct all three,” Crosshey states.

How to Use Frequency Maxxing to Your Advantage

As someone who’s passionate about spiritual practices like manifesting (which, to me, is really just setting an intention, believing in yourself, and following through on your goals), I love the idea of frequency maxxing. Sure, it might not be some magical, mystical fix to all your problems, but it can help calm your nervous system, ground yourself in the present moment, and align you with more positive, self-affirming beliefs.

“Find sounds that genuinely settle your body, and allow them to bring your nervous system back towards its natural flow, with less friction and more coherence,” Crosshey says. “Much like you can measure a frequency, you can measure coherence. When your breathing slows to around six breaths a minute, your heart rate begins to rise and fall in a smooth, regular (sine) wave instead of a jagged one.”

Entering this calm, grounded state can help you become more confident, intentional, and magnetic to positive opportunities. Again, it’s not magic—but it might feel that way.

“When you use sound to tune yourself and help relax an unhinged nervous system, you’ll notice your life begin to change,” says Closshey. “You feel more settled. You catch opportunities you’d previously have walked past. Less anxiety leads to less fear, which means it’s easy to take bold action when an unexpected situation arises. You handle people better, making you more attractive.”