Fresh-Faced Marshawn Lynch is a Joy to Behold

Marshawn Lynch has a certain reputation and it’s pretty simple: he’s a bad dude. He has often appeared stand-offish with the media, regularly punishes opposing defenses, and legend has it that he was responsible for seismic activity when Seattle fans reacted to still one of the most remarkable runs I have ever seen in what gave birth to his Beast Mode nickname. He is, in short, not a guy you want to fuck with. He is the dude on the left hand side of that picture. He is also somehow the guy on the right.

High school Marshawn Lynch is incredible 😂 pic.twitter.com/K7ex4GmY5U — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 11, 2018

ESPN revealed the high school Marshawn photo during Monday Night Football‘s doubleheader game between the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Rams and it is absolutely delightful. Look at that guy! He looks so friendly. He looks like the exact opposite kind of guy who would, for instance, grab his dick and balls while celebrating a touchdown. This is the guy you would copy geometry homework off of, not the guy you would see hijack a golf cart and driving it all over the field after an overtime football game. This is the guy who would keep stats for the football team, not play on it!

As if Marshawn sensed this might be coming, though, he made sure people remembered that rep he has. In the first quarter of the game against the Rams, Lynch strapped approximately 11 Rams and another three or so Raiders to his back and took them for a four-yard ride into the end zone.

If anyone was confused what exactly beast mode meant here you go @MoneyLynch https://t.co/GINOZjQqyl — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 11, 2018

Marshawn really is that dude.