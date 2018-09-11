Fresh Pea and Potato Salad Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

12 ounces|350 grams snow peas, trimmed

12 ounces|350 grams sugar snap peas, trimmed

1 pound|450 grams small Yukon gold, fingerling, or new potatoes

¼ cup|60 ml red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons roughly chopped mint leaves, plus more small leaves to garnish

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 large shallot, minced (2 ounces|¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons)

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

2 ounces|60 grams thinly sliced cured salami or chorizo

flaky sea salt

Directions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, then add the snow peas, and cook, stirring, until bright green and crisp tender, 30 seconds. Using a spider or slotted spoon, lift the peas from the water and transfer to a bowl of ice water, stirring to distribute evenly. Let chill for 1 minute, then remove the peas from the ice water and dry on paper towels. On a cutting board, cut the peas crosswise on a slight diagonal into thirds, then transfer to a large bowl. To the pot of boiling water, add the sugar snap peas, and cook, stirring, until bright green and crisp tender, 1 minute. Using a spider or slotted spoon, lift the peas from the water and transfer to a bowl of ice water, stirring to distribute evenly. Let chill for 1 minute, then remove the peas from the ice water and dry on paper towels. On a cutting board, halve the pea pods on a diagonal, then transfer to the bowl with the snow peas. To the pot of boiling water, add the potatoes, and cook, stirring, until a paring knife inserted in the center of each comes out with barely any resistance, 14 to 16 minutes. Using a spider or slotted spoon, lift the potatoes from the water and transfer to a bowl of ice water, stirring to distribute evenly. Let chill for 1 minute, then remove the potatoes from the ice water and dry on paper towels. On a cutting board, halve or slice the warm potatoes crosswise into ¼-inch-thick coins, then transfer to the bowl with the peas. In a liquid measuring cup, combine the vinegar, mint, honey, mustard, and shallot. While whisking vigorously, pour in the olive oil and continue whisking until it emulsifies into a vinaigrette. Season the vinaigrette (1 cup|237 ml) with salt and pepper, then pour it over the peas and potatoes, and toss to combine. Transfer the salad to a large plastic container and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours. Lay the salami in a single layer in a medium nonstick skillet then place over medium. Once the salami begins to sizzle, cook, flipping once halfway through, until the slices are dark brown and crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer the salami slices to paper towels to drain off the excess oil. Once cool, break the salami slices into large pieces the same size of the potatoes and peas, then transfer to a small plastic container. Pack the salami container and salad container in a cooler with ice. To serve, uncover the chilled pea and potato salad, stir to redistribute the vinaigrette, then scatter over the salami pieces. Sprinkle the salad with more small mint leaves, season with sea salt, and serve cold or at room temperature.

