You Couldn’t Pay Me to Host Thanksgiving. But This Meal Bundle Changes Everything

Seriously, if you host Thanksgiving (my condolences), when was the last time you got to socialize and mingle with your guests before it was time to sit down and eat? More likely, you were the kitchen hermit who periodically emerged just to sling dishes onto the table.

Organizing recipes, buying ingredients, portioning it all out, and chopping it up takes most of the day, maybe two days, but if cooking is a form of love then you don’t want to just buy takeaway from a restaurant.

But what if I told you there’s a ~middle way~??

FreshDirect’s Thanksgiving meal bundles come ready to cook. Their chefs have already set the menu, prepped the food, and provided the cooking instructions. After it lands on your doorstep, you just have to pop it all in the oven or onto the stovetop. You can be thankful for that, right?

there’s Room at the table for everyone

Thanksgiving for folks eating alone is tough. Hell, buying ingredients for any one-serving meal is tough, let alone on Thanksgiving when you want, nay, need a sampling of all the traditional sides. The meal for one includes turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, and gravy (suck on that, Hungry Man).

If you’re dining with an intimate group, step up to the 2-4-serving meal, which includes a 3-5.8 lb. antibiotic-free turkey breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, apple and herb stuffing, garlic roasted green beans, and cranberry sauce.

For a full turkey (also antibiotic free), weighing in from 12-14 lb., order the 6-8-serving meal. It includes the previously listed sides and adds cornbread and sausage stuffing, herb roasted root vegetables, and creamed spinach.

And if you’re breaking out the extra panels for the dining room table and plan on hosting 8-12 people, the largest meal bundle includes a slightly larger, 14-16 lb. turkey and larger portions of the sides.

tailored for you

If you’re committed to providing the turkey yourself but feel overwhelmed about all the sides, you can order boxes of sides separately. Size small includes mashed potatoes, apple & herb stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce.

Size medium adds cornbread & sausage stuffing, herb-roasted vegetables, and creamed spinach. Plus, there’s a selection of desserts and bread rolls for rounding out the meal and leaving the night on a sweet note.

If you’d like to support local farmers and cut down the carbon footprint from transportation, check out the Organic Thanksgiving Farm Share Box for 4-6 people, which includes organic, humanely raised turkey and sides to feed 4-6 people, all sourced from local farms.

All are available for pre-order now and will arrive between Monday, November 25 and Thursday, November 28. For you procrastinators (mostly writers) out there who wait, express delivery for the non-single-serving meals will become available on November 25.

Thanksgiving should mean football on TV, automotive Tetris in the driveway, and obnoxious political discussions silent treatment. For the person quarterbacking the whole thing, it shouldn’t mean sweating out the whole day in the kitchen while everyone else relaxes.

As for the dirty dishes later on at night, though, that’s on you. Or maybe make a new rule this year. Anyone who breaks the peace with unwelcome political debates gets to pitch in with the clean-up.