Freshly Fallen Snowflakes Make for Stunning Close-Up Photos

We’re all familiar with the idea that “no two snowflakes are alike,” but, thanks to macro photography, their microscopic individuality comes full-frame. Since 2012, Moscow-based photographer Alexey Kljatov has been snapping pictures of them up-close, using a custom DIY rig that might put MacGyver to shame. His images, including a 2014 photo update, put the spectacle of the snow crystal on show, giving an elegant, frigid form to their chaotic chemistry and freezing weather conditions.

To create his images, Kljatov wields a compact camera with an inexpensive Helios 44M-5 macro lens taped to a wooden board, shooting inside a studio comprised of just a stool and either a gray woolen fabric or green plastic carpet on his open balcony. After snapping a series of photos at the ridiculous magnification gained through his reversed macro lens, he averages them together to get a crisp, clean, Christmas card-ready crystal. Kljatov sometimes also swaps out wool and carpet for a backlit glass table, using a sliced plastic bottle as a vertical tripod to capture the sea of snowflakes that gather below.

Below, check out the gorgeous fruits of Kljatov’s labors, and follow his in-depth instructions and schematics to build your own version of his snowflake-photographing contraption.

Visit Kljatov’s website here for more of his work.

