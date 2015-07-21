Fresno Grizzlies Unveil Taco Hats And Taco Jerseys, Are Declared World Champs Forever

Minor League Baseball teams do goofy things. They change their names and logos as part of a sprawling multi-front arms-race of progressive kid-friendliness, and do so often. They hustle weird promotions and run down memes and generally default to the thirstily Darren Rovell-ian at the drop of a hashtag; if there is not a High-A team that plays a game dressed in Minion-themed uniforms this year, I will buy you a Coke.

It can be exhausting, all this buzzcasting, and sometimes it is embarrassing. Last year, the Fresno Grizzlies, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, sent their players onto the field wearing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed uniforms that appeared to have been purchased from one of those Skeleton Jim’s Halloween Supply And Wig Depot stores that open in empty storefronts every October. It was not very good. But credit where it’s due: this year the Grizzlies are doing the Theme Uniform thing right. This year, they have created taco-themed uniforms for their fifth annual Taco Truck Throwdown Night, and these taco-themed uniforms are everything anyone could dream they’d be.

It is a wonder that the Grizzlies are the first team to think of this, given how many teams have played games dressed in uniforms that honor, like, Imagine Dragons or the flat tax or The Rocketeer. It’s a fit with their Taco Truck Throwdown tradition—the team claims that more than 27,000 tacos were consumed at last year’s event—but more than that, it is wonderful. The jerseys are great. The hats, which you can already buy and so should already have bought, are quite possibly better. It all just works.

@jessespector Corn Tortilla. This is Fresno baby.

— Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) July 21, 2015

Vice Sports has always been open about the fact that we are a taco-positive shop, but after taking the time to discus this as a team, we have decided to make our stance on this explicit. The Fresno Grizzlies Taco Uniforms are good as hell. We support these uniforms, and would endorse the idea of the team renaming and rebranding itself as The Fresno Tacos should they so choose. This is Minor League Baseball. Stranger things have happened.