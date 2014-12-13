Friday Night in Liverpool

On Friday nights, people around the world leave their offices to fill their innards with cheese fries and shitty booze to put the pain of the workweek behind. This makes for some gross yet beautiful moments, so we’ve decided to send photographers to the planet’s finest (or shittiest, depending on your point of view) cities and towns to capture Friday night as it unfolds. For this week’s installment, Peter Lambert went to central Liverpool to watch drunk people sing karaoke and a couple of men beat the shit out of each other.

