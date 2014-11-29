Friday Night in London’s Shittiest Tourist Trap

​On Friday nights, people around the world leave their offices to fill their innards with cheese fries and shitty booze to put the pain of the workweek behind. This makes for ​some gross yet beautiful moments, so we’ve decided to send photographers to the planet’s finest (or shittiest, depending on your point of view) cities and towns to capture Friday night as it unfolds.

For our second installment, Theo Cottle, one of our favorite photographers, went to Leicester Square—London’s prime destination for fans of cheap souvenirs and overpriced steak restaurants. Theo drank way too much wine and had a great time pointing his camera at strangers.