In 2020, Friday the 13th fans were thrilled to learn that Scream Factory had unearthed previously unseen footage removed from the 1981 sequel Friday the 13th Part 2. The outtakes are mostly made up of extended death sequences trimmed by the filmmakers to avoid an X rating. The shots were provided by FX artist Carl Fullerton, who’d kept them on an old VHS tape. Due to the source, they weren’t able to be edited back into the movie, but Scream included them as a bonus on their deluxe Friday the 13th box set, a limited edition collection containing all 12 films in the series.

One of the kills that originally lasted significantly longer was the famous double impalement of Jeff and Sandra (Bill Randolph and Marta Kober). As Jeff is lying on top of Sandra in bed, the ever-bloodthirsty Jason sneaks up and drives a spear through the both of them. In the theatrical version, this happens so fast that they barely have a chance to react, and the camera quickly cuts to the bottom of the bed just as the spear pokes through. Take a look for yourself below.

Videos by VICE

Play video

The Disturbing Reason You’ll Never See One of Friday the 13th Part 2’s Deleted Scenes

This drags on a bit more in the recently released footage, which features plenty of extra blood and screaming. However, what you won’t see on any the Blu-rays is the sequence that preceded those murders. As it turns out, prior to all these shots getting cut, Jeff and Sandra had their own sex scene, complete with full-frontal nudity. If you’re shaking your fist out of anger right now because this still hasn’t been made available, there’s another important detail you should know: Marta Kober, who played Sandra, was underage at the time.

So, how does a minor end up shooting a topless sex scene, you ask? Well, evidently Kober lied about her age to get the gig (she would’ve been 16 or 17 when the sequence was filmed). Once the folks at Paramount figured this out, the footage understandably got the axe. As you can see in the clip above, what remains is more of an after-sex scene, which is still pretty creepy considering that Bill Randolph was in his late 20s then.