Thousands of Kids Skipped School Today to Protest Climate Change

Today, for the fourth time in as many months, teenagers in cities across the UK – and around the world – skipped school to remind the government that they need to do a much better job of looking after the environment.

In London, Parliament Square was full of protesters by 11AM. At half 11, thousands marched towards Victoria, shouting, “This is what democracy looks like.” By 1:30PM, crowds had gathered for a sit-down protest outside the department of education, where they called for lessons about the climate crisis to be added to the national curriculum.

Videos by VICE

Photographer Chris Bethell was there to capture it all.