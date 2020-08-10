Fried Calamari with Pepperoncini and Chilies Recipe

Serves 2 to 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams squid tubes and bodies

1 cup|250 ml buttermilk

1 cup|170 grams all-purpose flour

½ cup|70 grams cornstarch

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

vegetable oil, for frying

⅓ cup|50 grams sliced pepperoncini, plus 2 tablespoons juice

3 Thai chilies, thinly sliced

Directions

Slice the squid tubes into ¾-inch wide tubes and place in a medium bowl with the bodies and buttermilk. Mix the flour, cornstarch, salt, paprika, cayenne, and black pepper in a large bowl. Heat 3-inches vegetable oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 375°F. Working in batches, dip the squid in the buttermilk, then dredge in the flour mixture. Fry, turning as needed, until golden, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Repeat with remaining squid. Transfer to a large bowl with the pepperoncini and chilies and toss to combine. Drizzle with the reserved pepperoncini juice and serve.

