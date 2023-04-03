Help! I’m Obsessed With This Fried Chicken Pillow

In the words of Fred the Fish from SpongeBob Squarepants, rev up those fryers, because we a new must-have have a fried delight on our hands. Non-greasy and calorie-free, it’s not exactly KFC, but we think Colonel Sanders would have wanted this finger-licking feast for the eyes in his humble abode. Leave the bucket behind and chow down on our new home decor must-have: the Seriously Super Sized Stuffed Fried Chicken Drumstick pillow.

Besides being aesthetically pleasing enough to chow down on, it’s pumped up at a staggering 32-inches. Its initial packaging is deceiving, as it is shipped un-puffed in a chicken bucket (!), but it’s simple to make it thicc. Just shake the plush out to achieve maximum fluff status, or air fluff in the air fryer dryer for a few minutes.

Use it as a decorative pillow for your love seat, hump it during a dry spell to foodgasm, or use it to feast with your eyes while you’re focusing on watching your calories in advance of swimsuit season (if you’re a beefcake). “You don’t need this, but you do need this in your life. You just do. Ok?,” one reviewer wrote on Amazon. Agreed.

This pillow also has a photorealistic food sibling, this impeccable baguette that is a slab of 3D, carby softness. Why not buy both??? Everyone needs a pal, and we’re sure this pillow would love to chill on the couch with a giant plush chicken drumstick.

Now pass the dipping sauce.

You can buy the Fried Chicken Drumstick Pillow on Amazon.

