Fried Eggplant, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Hero Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 large eggplant, cut into ¼-inch thick circles

1 cup all-purpose flour

5 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 ½ cups Italian breadcrumbs

1 cup|237 ml olive oil

½ cup|125 ml canola oil

kosher salt, to taste

2 tablespoons dried oregano

1 pint sungold tomatoes, lightly crushed by hand

1 ½ cups vinegar peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces, juices saved

1 small bunch fresh basil, stems discarded

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

5 ounces|142 grams baby arugula

2 (12-inch) semolina loaves, halved lengthwise

½ cup mayonnaise

2 large balls fresh mozzarella, cut into ¼-inch thick circles

½ pound|227 grams thinly sliced prosciutto

Directions

Bread the eggplant: Place the flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs in 3 separate shallow dishes. Working with one piece of eggplant at a time, coat it in flour, then the eggs, then the breadcrumbs. Repeat with remaining pieces of eggplant. Heat ½ cup|125 ml olive oil and the canola oil in a large skillet over medium. Working in batches, add the eggplant and cook, flipping once, until golden on both sides, about 4 minutes. Set aside on a rack set over a sheet tray and season all over with salt and the oregano. Repeat with the remaining pieces of eggplant. Toss the tomatoes with the peppers, basil, 2 tablespoons of the pepper juice, and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Toss the arugula with 2 tablespoons of the pepper juice and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Smear the insides of both loaves of bread with the mayo. Top the bottom half of each piece of bread with the eggplant, then the mozzarella, then the prosciutto, then the tomatoes and peppers, and finally the arugula. Top with the other piece of bread and serve immediately.

