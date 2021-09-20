Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

for the microwave fried garlic:

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves)

neutral oil

kosher salt

sugar

for the fried garlic noodles:

1 pound fresh saimin, ramen, or chow mein noodles

3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil

2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves)

3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce)

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi)

¼ cup chopped scallions

sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional)

DIRECTIONS:



1. Make the microwave fried garlic: Place the garlic in a microwave-safe bowl and add enough oil to cover (at least 3 tablespoons). Microwave for 1 minute, then stir. Repeat, stirring and microwaving in 30-second increments until the garlic begins to brown. Then repeat, stirring and microwaving in 15-second increments, until the garlic is a deep gold. (This could take between 2 and 4 minutes total, depending on your microwave.) In a sieve set over a bowl, drain the garlic, reserving the oil. Transfer the garlic to a plate lined with paper towels and season with a pinch each of salt and sugar. Set aside to cool.



2. Make the fried garlic noodles: Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Loosen the noodles and add to the pot. When the water returns to a boil, the noodles should be nearly done (2 to 3 minutes; or follow the package directions). Check the noodles by taste or touch. They should be tender but springy. Drain thoroughly.



3. In a wok or skillet, heat 3 tablespoons of the garlic oil over high heat until shimmering-hot. Add the raw garlic, stir-frying until fragrant but not browned, a few seconds. Add the noodles and toss to coat. Add the shoyu, oyster sauce, and dashi powder and continue to stir-fry for another minute or two until the sauce is absorbed.



4. Remove the pan from the heat and transfer the noodles to a serving plate or individual bowls. Reheat the fried garlic in the microwave until crispy, 10 to 15 seconds, keeping an eye (and a nose) on it so it doesn’t burn.



5. Garnish the noodles with scallions and fried garlic before serving. Top with sambal or kudeesh sauce if desired.



Reprinted with permission from Cook Real Hawai’i by Sheldon Simeon and Garrett Snyder, copyright © 2021. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

