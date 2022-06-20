Fried Pullet (aka BDSM Chicken) Recipe

Serves: 4

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 2 days

INGREDIENTS



for the marinade:

½ cup|110 grams furu

4 cups|1000 ml soy milk

¼ cup|50 grams granulated sugar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

⅔ cup|150 ml Shaoxing wine

¼ cup|60 ml red wine vinegar

3 ½ tablespoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon five-spice powder

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon curry powder

2 tablespoons onion powder

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon freshly ground white pepper

1 tablespoon MSG

1 whole chicken, preferably pullet, deboned (ask your butcher to do this for you)

for the fry batter:

1 pound|450 grams silken tofu

3 ¾ cups|886 ml soy milk

3 ¼ cups plus 1 tablespoon|540 grams sweet potato starch

for the chive slaw:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

½ bunch|125 grams green chives, cut into thirds

¼ bunch|40 grams yellow chives, cut into thirds

4 scallions, cut into thirds

1 medium shallot, thinly sliced

⅔ cup|65 grams bean sprouts

2 teaspoons gochugaru

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 tablespoon black vinegar

½ teaspoon sesame oil

¾ teaspoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons chili oil

for the chicken spice garnish:

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

1 ½ teaspoons freshly ground white pepper

1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoons granulated sugar

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons MSG

1 ½ teaspoons onion powder

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

vegetable oil, for frying

DIRECTIONS