Fried Pullet (aka BDSM Chicken) Recipe

Serves: 4
Prep time: 45 minutes
Total time: 2 days
INGREDIENTS
for the marinade:
½ cup|110 grams furu
4 cups|1000 ml soy milk
¼ cup|50 grams granulated sugar
1 tablespoon sesame oil
⅔ cup|150 ml Shaoxing wine
¼ cup|60 ml red wine vinegar
3 ½ tablespoons white vinegar
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon five-spice powder
1 tablespoon turmeric powder
1 tablespoon curry powder
2 tablespoons onion powder
2 tablespoons garlic powder
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon freshly ground white pepper
1 tablespoon MSG
1 whole chicken, preferably pullet, deboned (ask your butcher to do this for you)
for the fry batter:
1 pound|450 grams silken tofu
3 ¾ cups|886 ml soy milk
3 ¼ cups plus 1 tablespoon|540 grams sweet potato starch
for the chive slaw:
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
½ bunch|125 grams green chives, cut into thirds
¼ bunch|40 grams yellow chives, cut into thirds
4 scallions, cut into thirds
1 medium shallot, thinly sliced
⅔ cup|65 grams bean sprouts
2 teaspoons gochugaru
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1 tablespoon black vinegar
½ teaspoon sesame oil
¾ teaspoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons chili oil
for the chicken spice garnish:
1 tablespoon turmeric powder
1 ½ teaspoons freshly ground white pepper
1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder
1 ½ teaspoons granulated sugar
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
1 ½ teaspoons MSG
1 ½ teaspoons onion powder
1 ½ teaspoons paprika
vegetable oil, for frying
DIRECTIONS
- Marinate the chicken: Mix all of the ingredients together in a large baking dish. Add the chicken, coating the chicken completely. Cover and refrigerate overnight, preferably 2 days if you can.
- Make the batter: In the morning, blend all of the ingredients together in a high-speed blender for at least 1 minute. Cover and refrigerate at least 6 hours.
- Make the slaw: Heat the vegetable oil in a wok over medium-high. Add the chives and scallions and cook until charred, 6 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl with the bean sprouts, gochugaru, salt, sugar, vinegar, sesame oil, soy sauce, and chili oil. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
- Make the chicken spice: In a medium bowl, mix together the turmeric, white pepper, garlic powder, sugar, salt, MSG, onion powder, and paprika. Set aside until ready to use.
- Fry the pullet: Heat 3-inches oil in a large Dutch oven until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Remove the chicken from the marinade and pat dry with a clean kitchen towel. Dredge the chicken in the batter, coating completely. Fry, flipping once, until golden all over, 5 to 7 minutes. Let the chicken rest for a few minutes and increase the oil temperature to 375°F.
- Fry the chicken again until super crispy and a thermometer inserted reads 165°F, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack set over a sheet tray and season with the chicken spice. Let rest for 10 minutes, then cut into pieces. Serve with the slaw.
