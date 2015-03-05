Fried Shrimp Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Servings: 2
Prep: 15 minutes
Total: 15 minutes
Ingredients
¼ cup cornmeal
1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
3 eggs
6-8 raw medium or large shrimp, peeled and deveined
sliced bread or roll of your choice
4 slices cheese (Cheddar, Havarti, Manchego or fontina)
canola oil
butter, softened
Directions
1. In a medium bowl, mix the cup cornmeal with the Cajun seasoning. Set aside.
2. In a separate bowl, add and whisk the eggs. Dip each shrimp into the egg mixture, then coat in the cornmeal mixture.
3. In a skillet, add 1⁄2 inch of canola oil. Heat until you see bubbles. Add shrimp to the oil and cook until golden and crisp, about 2 to 3 minutes. Set shrimp aside.
4. Spread 1/2 tablespoon of butter on one side of each piece of bread. Lay the cheese slices on the unbuttered side of each bread slice. Place the two slices in a broiler, open-faced, for 2 minutes or until cheese melts and buttered side is golden.
5. Remove bread from oven, add a bit more butter to the buttered side, and add shrimp on top of one cheese side. Sandwich both cheese sides together with shrimp in the middle.
6. Heat a skillet over medium heat. When skillet is hot, gently lie the sandwich in the skillet and cook on each side until buttered side of bread is golden brown. Enjoy.