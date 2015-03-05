Fried Shrimp Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Servings: 2

Prep: 15 minutes

Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup cornmeal

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

3 eggs

6-8 raw medium or large shrimp, peeled and deveined

sliced bread or roll of your choice

4 slices cheese (Cheddar, Havarti, Manchego or fontina)

canola oil

butter, softened

Directions

1. In a medium bowl, mix the cup cornmeal with the Cajun seasoning. Set aside.

2. In a separate bowl, add and whisk the eggs. Dip each shrimp into the egg mixture, then coat in the cornmeal mixture.

3. In a skillet, add 1⁄2 inch of canola oil. Heat until you see bubbles. Add shrimp to the oil and cook until golden and crisp, about 2 to 3 minutes. Set shrimp aside.

4. Spread 1/2 tablespoon of butter on one side of each piece of bread. Lay the cheese slices on the unbuttered side of each bread slice. Place the two slices in a broiler, open-faced, for 2 minutes or until cheese melts and buttered side is golden.

5. Remove bread from oven, add a bit more butter to the buttered side, and add shrimp on top of one cheese side. Sandwich both cheese sides together with shrimp in the middle.

6. Heat a skillet over medium heat. When skillet is hot, gently lie the sandwich in the skillet and cook on each side until buttered side of bread is golden brown. Enjoy.

From Chef’s Night Out: My Two Cents