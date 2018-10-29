Fried Vegetables with Tonnato Sauce and Dukkah Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
For the tonnato:
1 (6 ½ ounce|183 gram) jar of oil-packed tuna, drained
½ cup mayonnaise, preferably Duke’s
¼ cup|60 ml olive oil
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoons capers
4 oil-packed anchovy fillets
1 garlic clove, peeled and smashed
1 jalapeno, seeded and roughly chopped
For the dukkah:
2 teaspoons toasted coriander seeds
2 teaspoons toasted cumin seeds
2 teaspoons toasted fennel seeds
¼ cup toasted and finely chopped peanuts
1 tablespoon benne seeds
kosher salt, to taste
For the vegetables:
anything nice you can find at the market!
Directions
- Make the tonnato sauce: Place all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and purée until smooth. Taste and season with salt; you may need to thin out with a bit of water.
- Make the dukkah: Place the coriander, cumin, and fennel in a spice grinder and pulse until chopped, but not a fine dust. Place in a small bowl with the peanuts and benne seeds and season with a pinch of salt.
- The best thing about this recipe is that you can use whatever looks best at your farmers market or, better yet, a friend’s rooftop garden in the middle of Brooklyn. Char some of the veggies, fry some, and keep some raw. Arrange on a plate, spoon over the tonnato sauce, sprinkle with dukkah, and hit it with a little lemon zest.
