Fried Vegetables with Tonnato Sauce and Dukkah Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

For the tonnato:

1 (6 ½ ounce|183 gram) jar of oil-packed tuna, drained

½ cup mayonnaise, preferably Duke’s

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoons capers

4 oil-packed anchovy fillets

1 garlic clove, peeled and smashed

1 jalapeno, seeded and roughly chopped

For the dukkah:

2 teaspoons toasted coriander seeds

2 teaspoons toasted cumin seeds

2 teaspoons toasted fennel seeds

¼ cup toasted and finely chopped peanuts

1 tablespoon benne seeds

kosher salt, to taste

For the vegetables:

anything nice you can find at the market!

Directions

Make the tonnato sauce: Place all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and purée until smooth. Taste and season with salt; you may need to thin out with a bit of water. Make the dukkah: Place the coriander, cumin, and fennel in a spice grinder and pulse until chopped, but not a fine dust. Place in a small bowl with the peanuts and benne seeds and season with a pinch of salt. The best thing about this recipe is that you can use whatever looks best at your farmers market or, better yet, a friend’s rooftop garden in the middle of Brooklyn. Char some of the veggies, fry some, and keep some raw. Arrange on a plate, spoon over the tonnato sauce, sprinkle with dukkah, and hit it with a little lemon zest.

